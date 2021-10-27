Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,570.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $38,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 159.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.