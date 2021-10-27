Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 304,964 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 304,964 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $58,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

