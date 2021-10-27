Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $167,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,226,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,400,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 720,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179,377. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.