Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $116,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.73. The stock had a trading volume of 188,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,228,371. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

