Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $790,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 504,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. The stock has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

