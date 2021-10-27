Alethea Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,067,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.98. 8,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average of $226.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

