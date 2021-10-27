Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,689,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of BAP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.95. 2,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

