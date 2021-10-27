Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,553 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $531.79. 19,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $534.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

