Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

