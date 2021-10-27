Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $205.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 197.45 ($2.58), with a volume of 136510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.44).

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Financial Software to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £577.85 million and a PE ratio of 26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

