Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 21,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ALFVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

