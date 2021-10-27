Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.79. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $670.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $741,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
