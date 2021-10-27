Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.79. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $741,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

