Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.46

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.46 and traded as high as C$49.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.01, with a volume of 882,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$50.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.58%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

