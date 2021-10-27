Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,107. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.