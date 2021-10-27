Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Monro were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

