Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 13,749 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.35% of PetMed Express worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PETS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 935,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 635.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 138.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 1,107.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

