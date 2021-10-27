Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Lithium stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 1,093,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,545. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

