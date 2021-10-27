Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alpha Lithium stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 1,093,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,545. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.
About Alpha Lithium
