Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.21

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 1527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
