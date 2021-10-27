Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.21

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 1527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

