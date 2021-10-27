Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,660.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,980.28.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

