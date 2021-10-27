Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,064.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

