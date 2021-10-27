Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $3,183.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3,350.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,060.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

