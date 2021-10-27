Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $14.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 92,362 shares traded.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

