Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $55.08 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

