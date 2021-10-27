Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

