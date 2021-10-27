Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,513 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.86% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $31,100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH).

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.