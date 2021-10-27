Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,703 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

