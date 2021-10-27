Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth $140,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth $198,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FPAC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.