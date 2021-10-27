Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 374,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,313,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 55.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after acquiring an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

