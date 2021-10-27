Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

