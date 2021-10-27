Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,634 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.37% of Kohl’s worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.