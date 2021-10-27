Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

