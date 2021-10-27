Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

AMZN stock traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,385.85. 59,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

