Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Ameren posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.46. 45,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,849. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.50. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 29.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 189.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.