American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
