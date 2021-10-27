American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

