American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,473. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

