American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 4,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,875. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

