American Finance Trust (AFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect American Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

