Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $301.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88.
In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
