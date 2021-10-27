Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $301.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.