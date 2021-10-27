Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 239,905 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares in the company, valued at $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

