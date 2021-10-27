Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $80.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

