Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $15.69 on Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $140.82 million and $22.40 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.69 or 0.00025765 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,975,474 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

