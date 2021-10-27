AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $14.81. AMREP shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 59,089 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.63.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

