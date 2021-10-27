Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,091 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.