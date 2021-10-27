Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 903,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,006,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

NYSE:DLR opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

