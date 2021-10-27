Amundi Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,600,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,547,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

