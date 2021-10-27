Amundi Invests $150.88 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,945,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 12,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 393,825 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,287,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,161,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

