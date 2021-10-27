Amundi Makes New $130.41 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 630,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $241.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.