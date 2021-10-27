Amundi Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,857,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,199,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.60% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

