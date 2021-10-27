Amundi Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 771,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

