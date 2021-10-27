Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.63 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. 376,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.