Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.63 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. 376,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.